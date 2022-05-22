What can Nigeria gain from California’s seven-year rule for entertainment contracts?

The entertainment sector in Nigeria has become highly prominent. Not only has it begun to garner international acclaim, but it also provides significant contributions to the country’s GDP.

In 2020, the film and music industry was reported to have contributed N730 billion ($1.8 billion).[1] ‘Nollywood’ has become the second most profitable film industry in the world.

Additionally, with the growing popularity of Afrobeats worldwide, the Nigerian music industry is proliferating. And although the sports industry is lagging, there is plenty of room for investment, given how passionate Nigerians are about sporting activities. In fact, Nigeria’s entertainment industry is one of…