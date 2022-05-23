2022 Pitcher Festival: Why we opted for industry practitioners as jurors —Chini Africa

THE management of Chini Africa, organizers of the annual Pitcher Festival of Creativity Awards, and Cannes Lions official representative, has attributed its decision to go for a crack team of industry practitioners as Awards jurors, to the wealth of industry knowledge those practitioners would bring to bear while screening award entries.

Speaking at a virtual interactive session with the media, recently, on this year edition of the Awards, Chief Executive Officer, Chini Africa, Mr. Nnamdi Ndu, expressed confidence in the award jurors, picked from different parts of Africa, to do better justice to the entries, since they are conversant with happenings, trends and…