Abia speaker, others emerge candidates for House of Reps

The Speaker of the Abia State House of Assembly, Rt Hon Chinedum Enyinnaya Orji has been declared the winner of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) primary election for Ikwuano/Umuahia Federal Constituency held on Sunday.

Other interim results showed that for Isialangwa North/Isialangwa South Federal Constituency, Prof. Anthony C B Agbazuere, the immediate past Chief Of Staff to Governor Okezie Ikpeazu won, while for Aba North/Aba South Federal Constituency, an incumbent, Chimobi Ebisike defeated the state Commissioner for Health Ikechi Mgbeoji to retain the ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 general election.

In Bende Federal Constituency, a former House of Representative…