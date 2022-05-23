Deborah: Those killing Christians are pushing us to the wall —RCCG National Overseer

FOLLOWING the killing of Deborah Samuel, a student of the Shehu Shagari College of Education, for alleged blasphemy in Sokoto State penultimate week, Christians in the country on Sunday staged a protest walk to express their anger as well as displeasure with the general treatment of Christians in the country, especially in the North.

The protest was called by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN).

In Lagos, the National Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Joshua Obayemi, said those killing Christians in the country are pushing the body of Christ to the wall.

Obayemi, the pastor in charge of Region 2 of the church, noted that “our daddy in…