Explosion: Buhari visits Kano to commiserate with emir, victims’ families

President Muhammadu Buhari has commiserated with the families of the victims of the explosion that claimed nine lives in Kano State last week.

Buhari who is in Kano for the Annual Air Force Day Celebration paid a courtesy call on the Emir of Kano Aminu Ado Bayero at his palace.

According to him, he was in Kano to commiserate with the Emir over the unfortunate incident.

He said: “I am in Kano to condole the emir over the unfortunate incident that claimed some lives and to commiserate with the families of the victims.

“I pray for affected families and also praise the state government for being proactive.”

