FCCPC to partner Anambra NULGE on grassroot sensitization

The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) says it would partner with the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE), Anambra State Council, for sensitization on consumer protection and other functions of FCCPC in the state.

The FCCPC zonal coordinator, Mr Nwafor Anthony Izunna in a solidarity meeting with Anambra State NULGE President, Comrade Chikwelu Adigwe in his Awka office, on Monday, stated that the collaboration would help the commission carry out its functions in the state.

Among the functions enumerated by the coordinator include organising campaigns and other forms of activities capable of promoting increased private and public consumer…