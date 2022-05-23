FCTA delegation visits victims’ families

A delegation from the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello yesterday visited and condoled with the families of those who lost loved ones in the last week’s mayhem that erupted, in the aftermath of a fatal accident involving a commercial motorcyclist and an articulated vehicle in Dei-Dei area of Abuja.

The delegation, which was led by the FCT Permanent Secretary, Mr Olusade Adesola, also met with leaders of the affected traders, Igbo and Hausa communities, political leaders as well as the Chief of Jiwa Chiefdom, Alh. Musa Idris.

Recall that trouble ensued on Wednesday between some irate Okada operators and traders, in the wake of an accident involving a woman (simply identified as…