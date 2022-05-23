Nigerian Air Force now in more formidable shape ― Buhari

The Nigerian Air Force has been transformed into a formidable entity, ready to confront immediate and future challenges, President Muhammadu Buhari has observed.

Speaking at the ceremonial parade to commemorate its 58th anniversary on Monday in Kano, he praised the outfit for living up to its constitutional responsibilities of securing the nation, and in the process, justifying the investments of the government of the day in the force.

The President, who was the guest of honour at the parade to mark the occasion, said: “It gives me great pleasure to be here to felicitate with you on the Nigerian Air Force 58th Anniversary Celebration. This is particularly because the Nigerian…