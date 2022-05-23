Review judicial officers’ salaries, allowances, Justice Eko charges NJC, FJSC, RMAFC

Worried by the stagnation in the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, a retired Justice of the Supreme Court, Justice Ejembi Eko has called on the National Judicial Council (NJC), the Federal Judicial Service Commission (FJSC) and the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC) to “synergize and introspect and tell the world why the dereliction since 2007.”

Speaking in Abuja on Monday, at a valedictory session held in his honour by the Supreme Court, Justice Eko who bowed out of the nation’s judiciary, having attained the mandatory retirement age of 70 years on Monday said, the constitution provides that judicial officers of the superior courts of…