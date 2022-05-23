Save our souls before it is too late, Tafawa Balewa, Bogoro LGs write FG

President Muhammadu Buhari has been called upon to as a matter of urgency intervene in the security challenges facing the people of Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas of Bauchi State.

The SOS message was sent to the President by concerned stakeholders from the area who are worried by the spate of increasing state of insecurity and breakdown of law and order in recent months.

The stakeholders made the call in an open letter to the President copies of which were issued to newsmen in Bauchi on Monday under the umbrella of the Conference of Community Development Associations and Religious Leaders Forum, Bogoro and Tafawa Balewa local government areas, Bauchi state.

The…