The most overlooked critical skill to ensure lasting leadership

As a leader, you can do a million things correctly to win the respect of your team. But if you fail to do what is right, even when it’s incredibly difficult, it can cost you that respect. It’s more popular to discuss and encourage the positive characteristics of leadership. We don’t often want to focus on the tough choices that leaders must make.

As a career and professional development coach, I’ve seen that one of the most overlooked critical skills to ensure lasting leadership is making hard decisions with grace and professionalism. There are tons of positive aspects to being a leader: supporting teams,…