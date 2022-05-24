2023: Obasanjo holds talks with Wike, Makinde, Ortom in Abeokuta

Governors of Oyo, Rivers and Benue states, Seyi Makinde; Nyesome Wike and Samuel Ortom, on Monday, met with the former president, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, over the 2023 presidential election.

The governors arrived the residence of Obasanjo, within the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library at about 6.40 p.m. and immediately went into a closed-door meeting. Also, in attendance was former governor of Rivers State, Mr. Donald Duke.

Obasanjo, while speaking with newsmen, said Wike informed him about his presidential ambitio, and that he wished him well.

The former president said the country needs a “courageous leader”, insisting that…