2023: Wike sacks his exco

As the 2023 political atmosphere thickens with the screening of candidates at various levels, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike on Tuesday morning dissolved the State Executive Council with immediate effect.

The governor also announced the sack of the Chief of Staff to the governor, Chief Emeka Woke and Senior Special Assistant (Protocol), Harold Koko.

The statement announcing the Governor’s decision and signed by the Special Assistant to Wike on Media, Kelvin Ebiri reads; “His Excellency, Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, commends the members of the Rivers State Executive Council for their service and contribution to the development of the State. He has also wished them the best…