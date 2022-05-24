Bauchi releases N109m as counterpart fund for 2022 PHC basket accounts

Bauchi State Government has released the sum of N109,709,494.08 into the Primary Healthcare(PHC), Memorandum of Understanding(MOU), Basket Account being 50% of the counterpart contribution for the year 2022 making the State the first partner to show recommitment for the year, 2022.

The disclosure was made by the Deputy Governor of Bauchi State, Sen Baba Tela at the Quarterly meeting of the state Taskforce and the annual award ceremony held at the Banquet Hall of Zaranda hotel on Tuesday.

“While urging the other partners to do same, I wish to reiterate the State’s readiness in the provision of enabling environment for our partners to discharge their mandates according to the…