Court grants bail to Bala Sani

Temporal relief has come for on Bala Sani, a social media handler as a Gombe State High Court 3 presided over by Justice Abdulhamid Yakubu has granted him bail after spending more than one month in prison custody.

Bala Sani has been in detention over Facebook posts which the Gombe State Government alleged had injurious contents capable of inciting and causing public disturbance.

He was arrested by the Police in Abuja on March 17th and taking to Billiri Correctional facility before he was eventually charged to court on the 19th of the same month arraigned on charges of posting injurious falsehood and inciting public disturbance over an event that happened in October 2021.

He was…