FCTA set to establish performance delivery unit ― Adesola

In a bid to enhance service delivery, as well as deliver more dividends of democracy to the entire residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), the Permanent Secretary of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), Mr Olusade Adesola, has hinted that the FCT Administration has concluded all arrangements for Performance Delivery Unit (PDU) to take off in all the Secretariats, Departments and Agencies of the Administration.

The Permanent Secretary who dropped the hint on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Keffi-Nasarawa State, during a three-day training and retreat organised for 30 Desk Officers of the Administration to drive the implementation of performance delivery system…