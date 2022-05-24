FIWON, Solidarity Centre call for protection for informal workers, app-based drivers

THE Federation of Informal Workers of Nigeria (FIWON), with support from the American Solidarity Centre, has launched a campaign to draw government attention to discriminatory policies that have worsened the plight of workers in the informal sector as well as app-based drivers.

Through the campaign, the workers said they seek to use tools such as advocacy, organising and litigations to ensure that workers in the informal sector enjoy a decent work environment by being part of policy making processes.

“The starting point is that we must be at the table in the policy making process,” Gbenga Komolafe, FIWON General Secretary, said while speaking in Abuja during the campaign…