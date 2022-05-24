Local stock market opens week weaker by 0.13% as investors lose N37bn

The Nigerian Equities Market closes the first trading session of the week on a negative note amidst low turnover as the benchmark index dipped by 0.13 per cent to stand at 52,911.51 basis points.

This brought both the month-to-date and year-to-date performance of the All-Share Index at 6.59 per cent and 23.87 per cent respectively.

Market Capitalisation followed suit the direction of the All Share Index(ASI) to stand at N28.525 trillion, representing a decrease of 0.13 per cent from the N28.562 trillion it stood at the end of the previous trading session, as investors’ net worth waned by N37 billion.

Bears’ camp took dominance over the market breadth with 24 counters in the…