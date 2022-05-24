Nigeria to establish Special Court for prosecution of proceeds of crime suspects, Terrorism Financing

The anti-corruption campaign in Nigeria gained a boost as President Muhammadu Buhari signed the bill which seeks to fast track the prosecution of suspects of proceeds of crime, terrorism financing, trafficking in persons, and related crimes, into law.

Under the arrangement, the legislation as encapsulated in Section 83 empowered the Chief Justice of Nigeria to designate special courts in the states where the proceedings under this act may be determined from time to time in order to reduce the backlog of cases in the Federal High Court; as well as Heads of Courts including Federal High Court, High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, and State High Court to designate special…