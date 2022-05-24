NSCDC gets new commandant in Kaduna

A new Commandant, Idris Yahya Adah, has been appointed to oversee the operations of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Kaduna State Command (NSCDC).

He assumed duty following the retirement of the immediate Commandant, Dr Godwin U Miebi, from service on the 10th May 2022.

In a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Habib Badamasi, on Tuesday, said Idris Yahya Adah took over the leadership of the command on 11th May 2022.

Tribune Online gathered that the handover ceremony was very precise and colourful as the flags exchange was performed after the quarter guard inspection was concluded.

In his address to officers and men of the command,…