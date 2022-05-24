Ondo central PDP candidate calls for support from co-contestants

The Ondo Central Senatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifedayo Adedipe, has extended hands of fellowship to his co-contestants in the just concluded party’s senatorial primary in Ondo South, saying the party can only defeat All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2023 general elections with their support.

Adedipe stated this in a statement, adding that the party has all it takes to unseat the APC by defeating any candidate the party puts forward for the poll, but not without the support of the two aspirants who contested with him.

He said “our party, the Peoples Democratic Party, has demonstrated its firm hold on the tenets of democracy and its…