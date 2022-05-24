We are out to rescue Ekiti from bad governance, says ADC candidate 

Dr Wole Oluyede, the governorship candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the June 18 gubernatorial election in Ekiti State, has said the party is resolute to dislodge the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and rescuing Ekiti from poverty.

The candidate maintained that the party’s manifesto was ingeniously crafted in such a way that would disentangle the populace from poverty caused by unemployment, economic deprivation, lack of infrastructure and bad governance.

The accomplished medical practitioners appealed to the voters to resist the attempt by desperate politicians to buy their conscience through vote-buying, saying that the tactic would fail them in…