BON motivates Nigeria’s broadcast journalists with merit awards

The Broadcasting Organisations of Nigeria (BON) has announced the flag-off of its professional merit award, meant to motivate practitioners in the nation’s broadcast space.

Unveiling the Awards logo in Lagos, on Tuesday, the President of the professional group, Mr John Ugbe, explained that the decision to come up with the awards event stemmed from the need for the association to do things differently, after more than three decades of being in the nation’s broadcast space.

Ugbe, who is also the Managing Director of Multichoice Nigeria, added that the recognition event, open to members and non-members of the association, is designed to celebrate practitioners in the broadcast…