Borno, Katsina: Nigeria mourning senseless loss of lives — Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday noted that the nation was mourning the senseless loss of lives following the latest killings in Borno and Katsina states by terrorists.

In a statement of condemnation of the incidents issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the President assured that the perpetrators will be brought to justice.

It reads: “Today, Nigeria is in mourning for the senseless loss of lives seen in Borno State and Katsina State over the last 48 hours.

“President Muhammadu Buhari holds the victims in his thoughts and his prayers.

“The perpetrators will be brought to justice–and they are running scared.

Nigerian Tribune