Child marriage and sex with girls below 13 years is a crime

Originally, man by nature is beastly. The evolution of the modern man, homa sapiens, led to a gradual organized communal brotherhood where rules are set to guide the actions and interactions of members of the community. Every Nigerian girl/lady/woman has a right to dignity of her person and privacy guaranteed and protected by virtue of the provisions of sections 34 and 37 of the 1999 Constitution. These constitutional bulwarks formed the foundation of the law prohibiting defilement and rape, which are States crimes. All the States in Nigeria have similar provisions criminalizing defilement and rape in their Criminal or Penal Codes. Section 34(1) of the Constitution of the Federal…