Enforce total ban on okada operations in Lagos, Coalition urges Sanwo-Olu

An amalgamation of Civil Society groups under the banner of Defend Lagos Coalition (DLC), on Wednesday, called on the Lagos State governor, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, to immediately place a total ban on commercial motorcycle operators in the state, saying the operators constitute security threat within the state.

This is coming following the resolve of Governor Sanwo-Olu to enforce ban on the operation of motorcycles popularly called okada in six Local Governments (LGs) and nine Local Council Development Areas (LCDAs) in the state from June 1, 2023.

DLC, an amalgamation of Civil Society Organisations, Faith and Community based organisations, put together to advance causes that seek to…