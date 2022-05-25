I will clinch Lagos APC governorship ticket —Mustapha

Former Permanent Secretary in Lagos State Government service now an All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant ,Mr. Abdulahmed Olorunfemi Mustapha, speaks with KUNLE ODEREMI, on his decision to run, as well as his chances and plans after primaries.

Party politics is no tea party. How prepared are you for the challenges head?

We strongly believe that our party in the South-West right here when apc was founded in 2014, what we sold to the public was that we had performed in Lagos, Ogun, Oyo states and that we are going to do things different from the way the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was doing them. We believe strongly that the more people listened to our ideas…