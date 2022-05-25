Ikpeazu, Akobundu secure PDP senatorial tickets as Abia North primary ends in fiasco

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State and former PDP Organising Secretary, Col Austin Akobundu Tuesday secured PDP senatorial tickets for Abia South and Abia Central respectively.

However, the Abia North primary ended in a fiasco as all scampered for safety.

Declaring the result of the Abia South senatorial primary, the chairman of the election committee, Sir Ndidi Okereke announced that Ikpeazu polled all the 198 votes to emerge.

Ikpeazu was the sole candidate in the primary.

Similarly in the Abia Central Senatorial primary, the Returning Officer, Abraham Amah announced that Col Akobundu polled 186 votes out of 188 to emerge as the senatorial candidate of the party.

However,…