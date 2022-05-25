Ogun governorship aspirant promises to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected

One of the leading governorship aspirants on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Mr Biyi Otegbeye, has promised to lift 4,800 households out of poverty if elected into office as the next governor office the state in 2023.

Otegbeye stated this during his declaration to contest for the office that he remains the only aspirant capable to rescue the State from insecurity and poor economy

The governorship aspirant who is the founder and Group Managing Director of Regency Alliance Insurance said the main focus of his government would be poverty alleviation.

Otegbeye who was a former House of Representatives candidate in the 2019 election pledged to unify…