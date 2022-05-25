Opposition party too elitist to protest against evil in the land ­­­—Shehu Sanni

The senator who represented Kaduna Central in the eighth National Assembly, Shehu Sani, has said that the opposition political party is too elitist to resist evil in the land.

Sani stated this in Asaba, the Delta State capital, at a two-day seminar/workshop on ‘Good governance and democratic sustainability coupled with electoral process’ organised by the Asaba Correspondents’ Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), Delta State Council.

The former lawmaker said that Nigerians have a duty to perform by electing leaders who have the capacity, competence and experience to restore the lost glory of Nigeria in 2023.

Sani said democracy could only be sustained if there…