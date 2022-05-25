PDP primaries: Dickson, Agadaga get Bayelsa West, East senatorial tickets

Former Governor of Bayelsa State and Senator representing Bayelsa West Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Seriake Dickson, has been returned as the winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Senatorial primary for Bayelsa West.

Dickson polled 57 votes from the ad-hoc delegates to defeat his challenger, Pastor Donald Daunemeghan, who scored 3 votes.

While announcing the result of the election which was held at the Sagbama Local Government Service Commission Centre, the returning officer, Mr Godspower Akeh, said that the election had a total of 62 votes.

Akeh further explained that Dickson polled 57, to his opponent’s 3 while the votes of two delegates were…