Reward system in APC poor, like monkeys working, baboons benefitting ― Fayemi

A presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Governor Kayode Fayemi has described the reward system in the APC as poor.

Speaking in Ibadan, on Wednesday, while wooing delegates of the Oyo APC, Fayemi likened the reward system in the party to one where monkeys work while baboons are beneficiaries of the party goodies.

To retain the commitment and passion of party members, Fayemi said the party must fix its reward system such that those who work are rewarded with party patronages.

He also described it as discouraging to sustaining in the party, a situation where longstanding party members are discarded for moneybags who suddenly show up and are handed party…