Electoral Act: Supreme Court reserves judgement in Buhari, Malami’s case

The Supreme Court, on Thursday, reserved its judgement on the suit brought before it by President Muhammadu Buhari and the Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) seeking to void Section 84(12) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

A seven-man panel of the justices of the apex court led by Justice Muhammad Dattijo adjourned to a date that will be communicated to parties for judgement on the matter after it heard arguments from all the parties.

Though the National Assembly was originally cited as sole respondent in the matter, Rivers State, through the Speaker of its House of Assembly and its Attorney-General, however, applied and were joined…