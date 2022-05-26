Ex-top banker emerges PDP governorship candidate in Zamfara

Ahead of the 2023 general election, a former First Bank Executive Director, Dr Dauda Lawal Dare, has emerged as the Governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Zamfara State.

Dr Dauda won the primary election after polling a total of 431 votes to defeat his opponents; Dr Ibrahim Shehu Gusau and Wadatau Madawaki got 5 and 3 votes respectively.

Declaring the result, the Committee Chairman of PDP Governorship Primary Election in Zamfara state, Ambassador Adamu Maina Waziri described the exercise as free and fair.

He explained that Dr Dauda Lawal Dare is declared the winner of the primary election and become the PDP candidate of Zamfara state in the 2023…