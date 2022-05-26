Monkeypox: FG alerts Nigerians tightens surveillance on travellers from Europe, others

Following the outbreak of monkeypox, the federal government has said it has tightened surveillance at the airports and borders to check travellers, especially those coming from Europe and other countries where the outbreaks have been reported.

Addressing journalists on Thursday in Abuja, the Minister of Agriculture and Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar said that the Federal government has set up an inter- Ministerial Committee to fast track collaboration to prevent the entrance and spread.

He said the government was raising its game with necessary prevention measures, to avoid the kind of emergency that arose with the advent of COVID-19 across the globe.

The Minister also warned…