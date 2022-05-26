Rumoured sack: Arewa youth group hails President Buhari, passes vote of confidence on Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele, CBN Governor


The Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM) on Thursday hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for not yielding to the call for the sack of the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN),  Dr Godwin Emefiele over the recent purchase of the All Progressives Congress (APC), presidential nomination form for him by proxy by a group

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by its national president Mallam Kabiru Yusuf on the rumoured sack of the CBN on Wednesday but which was promptly denied by the Presidency and the Apex bank respectfully.

The group in the…



Source: Nigerian Tribune

