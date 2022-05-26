Sani Abacha’s son emerges Kano PDP governorship candidate

ALHAJI Mohammed Abacha, son of former head of state, late General Sani Abacha, has emerged winner of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) primary election in Kano.

The result is from the faction headed by Senator Hayatou Gwarzo, which was attended by Yunusa Dangwani, Yusuf Dambatta, Muaz Magaji, Ibrahim Ali-Amin, Sadiq Wali and Mustapha Getso.

Announcing the result, the returning officer, Amina Garba, declared Mr Abacha winner after polling 736 votes to defeat his closest rival, Jafar Sani-Bello, who scored 710 votes.

Also, the chairman of the electoral committee, Mohammed Jamu, said their primaries was legally conducted with validly-elected delegates and supervised by the…