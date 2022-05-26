Stanbic IBTC holds second series of LATTES

Stanbic IBTC Pension Managers Limited, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings PLC, recently held the second edition of its Ladies At The Table Empowerment Series (LATTES).

The virtual event, which was organised with the aim of empowering women in business and career on how to live a well-balanced life, was themed: ‘Rising above Bias’.

The second edition of the event featured seasoned panellists like Sola David-Borha, Chairperson, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC; Nicole Chikwe, Wellness and Fitness Influencer and Tricia Biz, Entrepreneur and Marketing Expert.

In her opening remarks, Bunmi Dayo-Olagunju, Executive Director, Client Solutions, Stanbic IBTC Bank PLC stated the Ladies At The…