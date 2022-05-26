Usifo Ataga: Defence counsel’s ill-health stalls murder trial

Ill-health by defence counsel, on Thursday, stalled the trial of an undergraduate, Chidinma Ojukwu, charged with the murder of Mr Usifo Ataga, Chief Executive Officer of Super TV.

Ojukwu is facing trial along with her sister, Chioma Egbuchu, and one Adedapo Quadri, before a Lagos High Court sitting at Tafawa Balewa Square.

They are charged on nine counts bordering on murder, stealing and forgery. Ojukwu and Quadri are facing the first to eight counts bordering on conspiracy, murder, stabbing, forgery, making of bank statements and stealing.

Egbuchu is facing the ninth count of stealing of iPhone 7 belonging to Ataga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the trial was…