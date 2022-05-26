Why more Christians should be involved in politics ― Cleric

The Senior Pastor of The Censers Church Inc. Worldwide, Pastor Ugochukwu Anike has called for the involvement of more Christians in the political affairs of the nation as he opines that when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice.

Pastor Anike who is an inspired speaker, author, a dynamic teacher and preacher of the word of God stated this in a sermon where he quoted a bible verse – Proverbs 29: 2 which says, “when the righteous are in authority the people rejoice” and also added that understanding the quoted scripture is to understand that God wants the righteous to be in authority.

According to him, when the righteous are in authority, they will make policies…