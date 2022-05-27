Abba Kyari prays court for bail over alleged threat to life in Kuje prison

THE immediate past commander of the Inspector-General of Police-Intelligence Response Team (IGP-IRT), DCP Abba Kyari, on Thursday approached a Federal High Court for another bail plea.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), Kyari and three of his co-defendants, through their counsel, urged Justice Emeka Nwite to admit them to a bail because their lives in the Kuje Correctional Centre, where there are being remanded, are unsafe.

At a resumed hearing, Onyechi Ikpeazu, counsel for Kyari and suspended ACP Sunday Ubia, disclosed that an application seeking bail for the first, second, fourth and fifth defendants had been filed and served on the National Drug Law and…