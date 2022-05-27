Dangers of APC’s consensus romance – Tribune Online

As we inch towards who emerges as the presidential flag bearer of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), what has bothered many stakeholders of the party is how to ensure that the process is fair and rancour-free particularly as it confronts a major election next year. Surely so much is at stake for the big apple.

The verdict in the public space is that the APC has not delivered on its manifesto majorly in the area of tackling insecurity, the hydra-headed issue of corruption and growing the economy and creating massive job openings, largely in the breach.

The party is in fact fingered for what has turned out as the highly divisive nature of our country today and the…