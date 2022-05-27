Ganduje’s choice, deputy governor Gawuna, wins Kano APC governorship primary

The incumbent deputy governor in Kano State, Dr Nasiru Yusuf Gawuna, has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election in the state with 2,289 votes.

Dr Gawuna defeated his opponent Hon Sha’aban Ibrahim Sharada to emerge the winner of the primary election held late on Thursday at the Sani Abacha Sports Complex, Kofar Mata, Kano.

While declaring the result, the chairman of the Gubernatorial Primary Election Committee, Senator Tijjani Yahaya Kaura, said Gawuna polled 2,289 votes while the other aspirant Sha’aban had 30 votes.

According to him, the total number of delegates for the exercise was 2,420; those accredited for the exercise were 2,420; total votes…