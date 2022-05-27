(JUST IN): INEC extends deadline for parties to conclude primaries by six days

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Friday extended the deadline for political parties to conduct their primaries for the 2023 general elections by six days.

National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information and Voter Education Committee of INEC, Mr Festus Okoye, announced this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.

The development came after leaders of various political parties met with the authorities of the commission led by the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, at the commission’s headquarters in Abuja.

At the meeting, the politicians, under the aegis of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), appealed to INEC to adjust the timetable for the…