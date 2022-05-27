Kidnapping: Akeredolu condemns attack, abduction on Owo construction site

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has expressed shock over the attack and abduction of a Lebanese at a construction site and the killing of his driver and the security attached to the kidnapped victim.

Akeredolu visited the scene of the incident with the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Oyeyemi Oyediran; Special Adviser to the Governor on Security Matters and Commander of Amotekun Corps, Chief Adetunji Adeleye and the Commissioner for Infrastructure, Lands and Housing, Raimi Aminu, described the attack as unfortunate.

Speaking at the operational base of the expatriates in Owo town, he reassured the workers of their safety, saying the abducted expatriate will be rescued alive…