Kogi commences disbursement of N130 million direct facility fund to 220 health facilities

The Kogi State Primary Health Care Development Agency (KSPHCDA), has commenced the disbursement of funds to 220 selected and verified primary health care centres across the 21 local government areas of the state.

This was disclosed in a statement signed by the Executive Director of the KSPHCDA, Dr Abubakar Yakubu, and made available to newsmen by Dr Bola Jonah, the Focal Person, Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), in Lokoja.

According to him, the BHCPF is a Federal Government health intervention geared towards ensuring Direct Facility Funding (DFF) to all the selected and verified primary health care centres, to help revitalize primary health care delivery in the country.

