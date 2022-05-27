Kwara APC primary: Group lauds Abdulrazaq’s emergence

A pro-democracy group, Kwara New Generation Forum (KNGF), has lauded the emergence of Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq as the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate ahead of the 2023 general elections.

In a statement signed by the coordinator of the forum, Comrade Ben Duntoye, the group said that the victory was a testament to landmark achievements of the present administration in the state.

The campaign organization, which said that the governor deserved a second term, called on him not to rest on his oars in his developmental strides for the state.

Duntoye, who commended delegates and party leadership being led by Prince Sunday Fagbemi for the support of the governor, said…