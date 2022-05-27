Makayla releases first book, set to drop third album

Makayla Malaka, a young singer, who began her journey in the music industry in 2019, has yet again achieved another milestone as her first book ‘The African Princess’ is released today to mark Children’s Day celebration in Nigeria.

The book which was adapted from her song, ‘African Princess’, off her second studio album, is a wonderful tale of hope, love, courage and the importance of the girl child in a male dominated society.

On this project, Makayla teams up with seasoned and critically acclaimed children’s author, Sope Martins, to tell this exciting story that has been favourably reviewed by other authors and media personalities fortunate to have received…