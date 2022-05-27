(PHOTOS): I have joined Labour Party, says Peter Obi

Former governor of Anambra State, Mr Peter Obi, on Friday, formally announced that he has joined the Labour Party after resigning his membership of the Peoples Democratic Party.

Obi announced on his Twitter handle that he had decided to join the party which he described as a route he considers to be in line with his aspirations and my mantra of taking the country from consumption to production.

According to his tweets: “I thank all Nigerians, especially our youths who have joined me in the mission of taking back and reuniting Nigeria. This project is yours and for the future of your children. I am just a…