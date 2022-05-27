Sanwo-Olu, Abiodun, Emenike, Zulum, Omo-Agege, Tonye Cole, Buni, others win APC guber tickets

THE All Progressives Congress (APC) held its governorship primaries across states of the federation, with winners emerging at the end of the exercise on Thursday.

OGUN

Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has secured re-election ticket as the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

At the governorship primary election held at the MKO Abiola International Stadium, Abeokuta, Abio- dun defeated his other contenders with a total votes of 1,168.

Other contestants were Honourable Adekunle Akinlade; Mrs Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Mr Owodunni Opayemi; Chief Biyi Otegbeye, and Chief Remi Bakare who scored zero vote in the election supervised by a five-man…